What Really Separates Nigiri From Onigiri

Nigiri and onigiri have a long-standing history in Japan. Nigiri was first made and prepared in Tokyo in the mid-19th century, and started as a popular street food — it was actually considered "fast food" back then. The invention of nigiri is credited to Japanese restauranteur and chef, Hanaya Yohei, referred to as the "Father of Nigiri." He opened the first sushi stall in Tokyo, and was known for a unique hand-pressing technique with rice, as well as using fresh fish.

Although sushi had been around long before Yohei, mainly as a method of preserving fish in rice, it was he who made the sushi-building process quicker and more simplified (originally, sushi was strictly crafted using wooden boxes). Although this ancient sushi started as an easy, on-the-go, street food option, the rise in popularity led to more experimentation with various kinds of ocean fish, leading to a more luxurious dish for more wealthy consumers.

As for onigiri, clumps of carbonized rice were found by archaeologists over 2000 years ago in Japan that shed more light on its history. Onigiri was originally served to court functionaries as a ritual gift exchange during the Heian period (794-1185). Once other ingredients started to be introduced, you could often find onigiri as a staple dish in the military during the Kamakura period (1192-1333). It wasn't until the Edo period (1603-1867) that it became a daily go-to for anyone in Japan. Now, you can find sushi carts full of onigiri and restaurants with fresh nigiri all around the world.