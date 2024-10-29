Victorian-Era Ice Cream Was So Unsanitary That It Spread Disease

There's a reason why "There's always room for ice cream" is a well-worn expression. Whether you're a jack of all flavors, plain vanilla is your jam, or it must be loaded with chocolate to cross your lips, it can be very hard to resist this beloved treat. That held true in days gone by, as well — which was actually an unfortunate thing for folks in Victorian England, as the early forerunner to today's ice cream was a noted vehicle for spreading disease.

Initially an exclusive offering for the very rich, ice cream became more accessible to the masses in the 19th century thanks to widespread availability of ice houses (structures to store ice during hotter months), and lower sugar prices resulting from the transatlantic slave trade. In England, street vendors began selling ice cream in sizes that cost a penny, half-penny, or two-penny, and the treat became known as a "penny lick."

Penny licks were sold in deceptive glass vessels that looked like they held more ice cream than they really did, and no spoons were included. Buyers would lick out their teeny serving of ice cream and then return the container to the vendor, who would reuse it to serve another "lick" to the next customer. In between servings, the dish was either not washed at all, or, by some accounts, rinsed in a container of sewage-infested water taken from the River Thames.