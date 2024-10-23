The Nocturnal Bird That Used To Be Eaten Throughout The US

The passage of time has certainly altered what is considered acceptable dining fare. Charles Darwin, for example, was known to indulge in meat consumption that would not only be deemed bizarre in today's world but, in some cases, downright illegal.

In the early 1800s, while at Cambridge University, Darwin was a member of the Glutton Club, a student group with a mission to eat birds and animals not normally consumed by humans. The club's foray into the strange included eating hawk, bittern, and owl. Eating owl, however, wasn't restricted just to that group of adventurous university students — owl meat was widely consumed in the United States before the animal ultimately became a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918.

These days, it's not only highly illegal to eat an owl in the U.S., you can't even possess one of their feathers. But not so long ago, people across the North American continent utilized the bird as both a food source and for the purported medicinal properties they were believed to possess.