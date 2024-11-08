Our Least Favorite Jarred Alfredo Sauce Is From A Popular Grocery Store

When looking for a quick weeknight dinner, it's hard to pass up an easy bowl of pasta with a jar of sauce. There's a reason we reach for creamy, rich Alfredo sauce on rough days — its easy deliciousness is a comfort. Most stores will have many brands for you to try, and each will vary in flavor, texture, and price. However, in Food Republic's ranking of 11 store-bought alfredo sauces from worst to best, Kroger Traditional Alfredo Sauce came in dead last.

Taste-tester Emily Alexander called it "underwhelming at best" and noted that Kroger's was, without question, the worst sauce she tried. It had a subtle garlic flavor but also had a distinct chemical taste and overall blandness. The ingredients list has water, soybean oil, cream, and modified corn starch all listed before it gets to "Parmesan cheese," which may go some way to explain the lackluster taste. In fact, the only spices used are salt, black pepper, and garlic powder, so it's no wonder the sauce is a bit bland.

The only good thing about this Kroger sauce is its price: just $2.19. But even so, it's better left on the shelf. You could add some additional seasonings to spruce things up a bit, but that defeats the purpose of a quick, simple meal made with minimal fuss.