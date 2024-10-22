Give Canned Tuna A Pulled Pork Flair With One Saucy Addition
There are many reasons to fish a can of tuna out of your cupboard. Maybe you went a little crazy at a case lot sale and now have a sea of cans that are close to expiring. Maybe you just need a quick meal, and opening a can and tossing in some condiments seems doable for the amount of time and energy you have. Whatever your reason for reaching for tuna, if you're feeling a little adventurous, there's a quick ingredient that can take your tuna to the next level and give it a very non-tuna-like savor. Pulled pork à la tuna, anyone?
A jar of your favorite barbecue sauce (or some homemade Alabama white sauce if you have some on hand) can elevate your tuna sandwich and give it a pulled pork flair that might just become a new favorite in your household. If you don't want to spend hours making the real thing, faux pulled pork featuring tuna may just surprise you as a viable option for satisfying those pulled pork cravings. The basis of the tuna alternative is simple: barbecue sauce mixed with canned tuna (packed in oil or packed in water, your choice — but drain the water or oil from the can just as you would with any tuna-based sandwich).
Eat the pulled tuna hot or cold
Does using canned tuna in place of pork seem unusual? Consider that brands like StarKist now offer premade barbecue flavors. A hungry snackster can simply spread the premixed barbecue-flavored tuna on a slider bun and top with cheese.
Like traditional pulled pork sandwiches, the homemade tuna version can be eaten hot from the pan or cold as leftovers. Trial and error will determine which resonates best with your tastebuds.
If you'd rather have a culinary experience that simulates a hot pulled pork sandwich, your canned tuna and barbecue sauce mix can be heated in a skillet before you spoon it onto the bun or bread of your choice, or you can use an electric sandwich maker or panini press to heat a prepared sandwich. Feel free to get creative and toss in extra ingredients like onions, and you can also upgrade the sandwich using the three ingredients Bobby Flay always adds to barbecue sauce: chipotle peppers, lime juice, and Worcestershire sauce.
However you normally enjoy a traditional pulled pork sandwich –- topped with cheese, slaw, or pickles –- try it with your tuna creation. You can't go wrong experimenting with barbecue-pulled tuna, so do whatever tickles your tastebuds!