Give Canned Tuna A Pulled Pork Flair With One Saucy Addition

There are many reasons to fish a can of tuna out of your cupboard. Maybe you went a little crazy at a case lot sale and now have a sea of cans that are close to expiring. Maybe you just need a quick meal, and opening a can and tossing in some condiments seems doable for the amount of time and energy you have. Whatever your reason for reaching for tuna, if you're feeling a little adventurous, there's a quick ingredient that can take your tuna to the next level and give it a very non-tuna-like savor. Pulled pork à la tuna, anyone?

A jar of your favorite barbecue sauce (or some homemade Alabama white sauce if you have some on hand) can elevate your tuna sandwich and give it a pulled pork flair that might just become a new favorite in your household. If you don't want to spend hours making the real thing, faux pulled pork featuring tuna may just surprise you as a viable option for satisfying those pulled pork cravings. The basis of the tuna alternative is simple: barbecue sauce mixed with canned tuna (packed in oil or packed in water, your choice — but drain the water or oil from the can just as you would with any tuna-based sandwich).