The First Step To Take When Using Your Instant Pot As A Slow Cooker

It's all in the name — Instant Pots deliver speedy, tender results without cutting back on flavor. But there's still a time and place for slow cooking, especially when you want to throw everything together to meld for 10 hours while surmounting those busy days. Luckily, low-heat cooking is one of the 13 commonly overlooked functions of an Instant Pot, so you don't have to buy another device to get the job done. There's only one snag — devotees of this device often report that this feature doesn't perform as well as standalone models. A quick fix? Buy a different lid.

What type of lid works best? One made out of glass is your best bet. These Instant Pot lids are a great choice and come in 3, 6, and 8-quart sizes. But you're not limited to brand-name options as long as you make sure your top choice has a few fundamental features. Firstly, go for tempered glass. This heat-treated substance is four times tougher than the usual variety, so it won't shatter on your pot or even in the oven.

It's also important to have a steam-release vent, which avoids pressure buildup while retaining moisture within — a delicate (yet important) balance. Look for a metal rim along the glass circumference, which reinforces the strength of the lid and ensures you have a durable tool at your disposal. Finally, make sure the handle works for you, choosing between a traditional handle and a knob.