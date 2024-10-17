Improve The Crust On Chicken Parmesan With An Easy 3-Ingredient Breading

Chicken parmesan is a classic dish that is really married together by the breading — otherwise, you'd just be throwing cheese on chicken and calling it a day. While a breadcrumb crust is easy to make in theory, having the right ingredients is the key to a successful breading. Fortunately, all you need are three simple ingredients: fresh breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and buttermilk. Combining the three will not only give you that crunchy crust everyone dreams of, but it will boost the flavor of your meal and tie all the elements together.

The fresh breadcrumbs — which you can make by lightly baking a loaf and blending it in a food processor – act as a base for the parmesan bits. Then, the buttermilk helps add some moisture back, allowing the breading to stick to the chicken, but not to the pan. Note that only a small amount of parmesan and buttermilk are added to the breadcrumbs; this ensures crust doesn't get too wet but stays cohesive and tasty. Using this recipe — and incorporating one easy, extra step to stop breadcrumbs from falling off your chicken – creates the perfect crust for your chicken parmesan.