The 3 Toppings You Need To Give Hot Dogs An Animal-Style Twist

The idea for topping hot dogs with a wide variety of ingredients goes back close to 100 years ago, as during the Great Depression vendors began loading their dogs with numerous toppings to provide a more filling meal at a low cost. Known back then as "The Depression Sandwich," years later this evolved into the Chicago-style hot dog we know today.

It appears the sky's the limit for hot dog toppings today, but we have three that we feel transform an ordinary hot dog into a culinary delight that borrows from In-N-Out's animal style. Our hot dog hat trick is sauteed onions, cheese and Thousand Island dressing and we'll break down exactly why this topping trifecta hits so perfectly on your next wiener.

Let's start with the caramelized or sauteed onions, as this topping brings a sweet, rich flavor that perfectly complements the savory taste of hot dogs. As they cook, the natural sugars in the onions caramelize, resulting in a deliciously sweet and slightly tangy topping. The warm, soft texture of sautéed onions contrasts beautifully with the juiciness of the hot dog.

When it comes to adding cheese to your hot dog, we let personal preference take over as so many varieties work here, but our favorites are Swiss or Gruyère, as both melt beautifully and have a mild nutty flavor that perfectly complements the sweetness of the sautéed onions and the tang of the dressing. The Gruyère provides a more gourmet touch.

A drizzle of thousand island introduces a tangy element that ties it all together. This dressing's rich, creamy consistency complements the juiciness of the hot dog and the softness of the sautéed onions, creating a satisfying contrast with the melted cheese.