Why You Shouldn't Throw Away Discarded Fish Bones

"Save the liver!" exclaimed Dan Aykroyd, playing the late Julia Child in that famous 1978 SNL bit as she humorously insisted on saving the chicken liver while dealing with a comically exaggerated cooking accident. Well, if there were a reprise of that skit today, we'd suggest changing the line to "Save the fish bones!" Why, you might ask? Good question. After you've cooked your fish, avoiding all the mistakes, these compelling reasons will convince you the bones are a valuable culinary resource, and deserve to be saved.

First and foremost, fish bones are rich in essential nutrients, particularly calcium and phosphorus. Studies have shown that the body readily absorbs the calcium from fish bones, making them an excellent source for those looking to boost their mineral intake. In fact, incorporating fish bones into your diet can help support overall bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Regarding a more food-centric reason to save your fish bones, they can also be transformed into flavorful stocks and broths. Simmering fish bones with various vegetables creates a rich base for soups, sauces, and risottos, enhancing the overall flavor profile of your dishes. This technique maximizes the use of the entire fish and adds depth to your culinary creations.