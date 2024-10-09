The Symbolic Foods Eaten During The Pre-Fast Meal Of Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, known as the Day of Atonement. It is a period for self-reflection, making amends, prayer, and atonement, embodied by fasting. The approximately 25-hour fast begins before sunset on the first night until the reappearance of stars in the sky on the following night. While knowing how to gently break a Yom Kippur fast is important for avoiding digestive distress, the pre-fast meal is full of spiritual significance and just as crucial to getting through the fast easily.

The last meal before the fast is the seudah hamafseket in Hebrew, which translates to the "meal of cessation," or, the "separation meal." Foods eaten during this meal are rife with symbolic meanings, as well as practical reasons for being consumed — nutritional content and being filling for the period of abstinence that follows. Challah with honey is a common dish — but protein is also important.

Chicken, for example, is one of the most common foods served for the pre-fast, in part because it's a good source of lean protein, but also because of what it stands for. Often served boiled with rice, roasted, or in kreplach (dumpling) soup, chicken is also central to the ceremony of kaparot. In the ritual, a chicken is passed over people's heads as a token of absorbing their sins, then the bird is ritually slaughtered. Although this tradition is still observed in religious communities, many opt to simply eat chicken as a nod to the practice.