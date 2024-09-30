Milk Is The Key To Enhancing Boxed Brownie Mix. Here's How To Use It
It's hard to go wrong with a good boxed brownie mix: It's super simple to throw together, and the result is a perfectly warm and delicious chocolate treat that can transport you right back to those nostalgic childhood days. But did you know that there are simple upgrades you can do to enhance your favorite mix? If you're looking for an extra fudgy and gooey texture with a slightly richer flavor, swapping in milk for water is an absolute must.
When your goal is to make gooey brownies, the best way to do that is by increasing the fatty ingredients in your recipe. In an easy 1:1 ratio swap, adding whole milk in place of water in your boxed recipe results in a texture that's more moist and fudgy, thanks to milk being much more high in fat. A cup of whole milk contains about 8 grams of fat (via USDA), compared to zero fat in water. While making adjustments like increasing the butter or oil, or using high-fat melted chocolate, can also help elevate the fudginess in your treats, the replacement of water for milk is one of the easiest ways to achieve this without having to do any sort of additional math or measuring.
Other swaps to upgrade brownies
If you want to take this trick a step further, you can consider using flavored milk or coffee creamers to boost your brownies' taste even more. The combinations of flavors here are endless. For example, a mint creamer can produce a delicious chocolate peppermint brownie that's perfect for the holidays, and mixing in a caramel toffee creamer (and drizzling the final baked goods with caramel) can make an elaborate dessert that your dinner party guests will be raving about. Feel free to experiment with combos to produce custom flavors that will earn you a permanent spot baking brownies for every family event.
Another suggestion is to replace water with coffee instead. Powdered or brewed coffee is sometimes used as a secret ingredient in chocolate cakes and other desserts, and using it in your boxed brownie mix can help highlight the cocoa flavor even more, thanks to coffee's bitter notes that deepen the richness of chocolate. And the brownie upgrades don't end with replacing water: You can make brownies fancier with a flavorful oil swap, or elevate them with spicy ingredients like chilies. You can even add a splash of red wine to your boxed brownies for a more complex flavor.