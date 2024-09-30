Milk Is The Key To Enhancing Boxed Brownie Mix. Here's How To Use It

It's hard to go wrong with a good boxed brownie mix: It's super simple to throw together, and the result is a perfectly warm and delicious chocolate treat that can transport you right back to those nostalgic childhood days. But did you know that there are simple upgrades you can do to enhance your favorite mix? If you're looking for an extra fudgy and gooey texture with a slightly richer flavor, swapping in milk for water is an absolute must.

When your goal is to make gooey brownies, the best way to do that is by increasing the fatty ingredients in your recipe. In an easy 1:1 ratio swap, adding whole milk in place of water in your boxed recipe results in a texture that's more moist and fudgy, thanks to milk being much more high in fat. A cup of whole milk contains about 8 grams of fat (via USDA), compared to zero fat in water. While making adjustments like increasing the butter or oil, or using high-fat melted chocolate, can also help elevate the fudginess in your treats, the replacement of water for milk is one of the easiest ways to achieve this without having to do any sort of additional math or measuring.