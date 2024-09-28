What's The Actual Difference Between Twice-Baked Potatoes And Potato Skins?

If you're anything like us, you're obsessed with all things spuds. Whether we're talking about iconic styles of mashed potatoes, the different kinds of French fries, or gorging on a plate of crispy patatas bravas, sign us up for every single one. If you're looking to enjoy yet more of our favorite potato dishes, you'll have to meet the food cousins known as twice-baked potatoes and potato skins.

While they may look slightly similar, the main difference between the two is how they're cooked — and the end result. Twice-baked potatoes are a side dish made of classic baked potatoes that are fully cooked, and then they have their potato-y insides removed, mashed, and stuffed back into the skin — usually with some cheese — and baked again. The result is a creamy and rich mashed potato that's presented in its original skin.

Potato skins, on the other hand, are usually served as an appetizer. They're made of baked potatoes that have been cooked, halved, and hollowed out. Because the flesh is scooped out, this makes them perfect for stuffing with fillings like cheese, bacon bits, and scallions thanks to the extra room. The result is a super crispy skin that, while delicious, isn't too filling. This is why skins are usually a snack or starter as opposed to a side dish for a hefty T-bone or lobster tail.