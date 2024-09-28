Do You Need Measuring Cups If You Have A Kitchen Scale?

Precision is paramount in baking, where you're essentially dealing with chemical reactions. There's a science to it, and even elevation can affect what comes out of the oven. It's no surprise that many bakers prefer digital scales over measuring cups. A cup of liquid is consistent by weight, but a cup of flour or sugar can vary due to their ability to be loosely packed or compressed.

However, if you weigh your dry ingredients, there's no room for error, and those minute details can make the difference between a good bake and a great one. Once a bread, cake, pie, or pizza goes into the oven, there's not much that can be adjusted aside from oven settings and cook time, so it's crucial to ensure every step beforehand is followed to the T. This is where a digital scale comes into play. It minimizes external variables, eliminates the need for both wet and dry measuring cups, makes portioning easier, cuts down dirty dishes, and is a must-have tool for beginner bakers.

That said, a scale doesn't give you 100% freedom to throw away your measuring utensils, as not all chefs or recipes rely on digital scales. Measurements may also not be as crucial for the everyday home cook when sauteing shrimp or making a comforting bowl of soup. You can add spices to taste, adjust the heat, and make other alterations as you go, since everyone's palate is different. Baking, however, is less subjective and more exact, so you'll probably want to keep those cups and spoons around alongside your scale.