The Red Flag That Immediately Indicates A Bad Grocery Store

Both modern grocery stores and supermarkets can be guilty of leaving floors dirty, with spills left out longer than they should be and crumbs swept under the aisles instead of into the garbage. The most common reason why a grocery store might not be keeping up with its cleanliness protocols isn't due to a lack of care, but rather a lack of employees. If a grocery store is understaffed, there usually aren't enough people to clean the floors, restock shelves, and be available for customers who need to check out, all at the same time. When only a handful of people are on duty at any given time, routine maintenance may fall down on the list of priorities.

Almost every state in the U.S. requires grocery stores to "employ a certified food safety manager," who should be in charge of delegating cleaning throughout the facility (per the Food Market Institute via Today). But when there aren't enough employees, this manager may be taking on cleaning tasks alone, which can lead to more dust accumulation and potential germ growth near food products. To help your local supermarket keep up with maintenance, alert a manager when you see a spill in the aisle — and if you happen to be the one who dropped grocery store produce on the floor, definitely let an employee know right away.