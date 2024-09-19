The Symbolic Meaning Of Apples And Honey During Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year (also known as the Day of Judgment), and with it comes all sorts of religious traditions, including eating apples dipped in honey. This gesture symbolizes the wish for a sweet new year. There are other metaphors that strengthen the significance of these foods, including good health. Apples are also likened to Jacob and harken back to Adam and Eve.

Honey was very important to ancient Jews since they didn't have sugar – though at the time, a honey-like syrup made from dates or other dried fruits was most widely used. This would have been an ingredient in a sweet cake said to have been served to King David. Also, the word honey translated into Hebrew (dvash) holds numerological significance, which relates it to the words for "Father of Mercy." The bees themselves may even symbolize the idea of a creator that is "stern but merciful" (per Smithsonian Magazine).

These layers of meaning help create a purposeful time of celebration, reflection, and prayer in the 10 days following Rosh Hashanah, known as the Days of Awe — or Repentance. Jewish people not only look forward to the year ahead and rejoice in fall agricultural abundance but also consider their own mortality and recalibrate their spiritual path. The period finishes with a Yom Kippur fast, known as the Day of Atonement. It is a time to ask for forgiveness from sins and to truly reflect on one's actions throughout the year.