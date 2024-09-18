Panera Introduces New Soup And Chili For Fall, Plus A Seasonal Fave Returns
If there's anything that checks the boxes for fall comfort food, it's warm bread and a steamy bowl of goodness. So it stands to reason that Panera, which conveniently serves its soup and chili in a bread bowl, would release a few hearty autumnal options to warm you from the inside.
Panera's vibrant Autumn Squash Soup (which is basically fall in a bowl with ingredients like butternut squash, cinnamon, pumpkin, apple, curry, and honey) has returned to the menu, but the fast casual restaurant is also beefing up its fall offerings with some meat and potatoes. For those with a hankering for meaty goodness with a touch of heat, Panera has released a new Hearty Fireside Chili that marries beef and beans with fire roasted tomatoes, chiles, and cilantro.
If a rich and creamy bowl of comfort is what you're after, check out the Rustic Baked Potato Soup. This new menu item channels the vibes of a loaded baked potato with bacon, chives, and potatoes in a base of Monterey Jack cheese sauce. And the cheesiness doesn't end there — it's also topped with sharp and smooth asiago cheese.
Panera expands its kids' menu
In addition to welcoming fall with its new soup and chili, Panera is also ushering in back-to-school season with an upgraded menu for children. For starters, the restaurant now offers a double portion on some of its kids' menu options like sandwiches, broccoli and cheese soup, and mac and cheese (which we recommend ordering with a stir-in or two), with an eye on helping parents save money.
Additionally, Panera has added two brand new sandwiches to the kids' menu. While the chain already offered a classic grilled cheese, it has expanded the menu to include a turkey and cheese sandwich as well as a ham and cheese sandwich, both on thick cut bread.
For those with a bigger appetite, Panera has two of its classics on sale for $7.99 for a limited time — the Chicken Bacon Rancher sandwich and the Fuji Apple Chicken Salad. And if you're thirsty for another deal, Panera is offering up an incentive to join its Unlimited Sip Club. Sign up for a subscription before October 31 and you can enjoy three months of all the beverages you can gulp down, from coffee, hot chocolate, and tea to blended drinks, soda, and lemonade.