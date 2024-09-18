Panera Introduces New Soup And Chili For Fall, Plus A Seasonal Fave Returns

If there's anything that checks the boxes for fall comfort food, it's warm bread and a steamy bowl of goodness. So it stands to reason that Panera, which conveniently serves its soup and chili in a bread bowl, would release a few hearty autumnal options to warm you from the inside.

Panera's vibrant Autumn Squash Soup (which is basically fall in a bowl with ingredients like butternut squash, cinnamon, pumpkin, apple, curry, and honey) has returned to the menu, but the fast casual restaurant is also beefing up its fall offerings with some meat and potatoes. For those with a hankering for meaty goodness with a touch of heat, Panera has released a new Hearty Fireside Chili that marries beef and beans with fire roasted tomatoes, chiles, and cilantro.

If a rich and creamy bowl of comfort is what you're after, check out the Rustic Baked Potato Soup. This new menu item channels the vibes of a loaded baked potato with bacon, chives, and potatoes in a base of Monterey Jack cheese sauce. And the cheesiness doesn't end there — it's also topped with sharp and smooth asiago cheese.