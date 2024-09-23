The Sitting Vs Standing Rule You Need To Be Aware Of When Having Coffee In Rome
Coffee has long been a quintessential part of Italian culture. Italians opened one of the first European coffeehouses in Venice in the 1600s, and the espresso machine made its debut in Turin in 1884. Today, 97% of Italians drink coffee every day (per Perfect Daily Grind) — with most enjoying multiple espressos throughout the day. This love coffee is always on full display in the country's capital city of Rome.
Bars (what others around the world might call cafés) are on just about every street corner in Rome; while most do serve alcohol at night, their primary offerings during the day include coffee, pastries, and other snacks. Many tourists may not be aware of the number-one rule to follow when visiting the city's coffee bars, however — sitting down to drink coffee is more expensive than standing up.
Bars will actually post two menu prices: banco (bar, or standing) and tavalo (sitting, or table service). Bar patrons are served quickly, then expected to hurriedly drink their espresso and be on their way, making room for the next customer. Table service patrons, on the other hand, will often pay double or triple for the luxury of sitting down and ordering from waitstaff.
When in Rome, do as the Romans do
This dual-price model dates back to the pre-World War I era, when the Italian government determined a fixed maximum price for certain necessities, including coffee. As this limited the profit margin for coffee itself, bar owners began charging extra for table service to help ease the shortfall. Today, the average price of an Italian espresso is €1, or $1.11 in American dollars, with some of the cheapest prices found in southern Italy. Tipping is not a big part of Italian culture, so the table service price also goes towards paying the waitstaff.
When ordering at the bar, expect to pay first, then hand your receipt to the barista preparing your coffee. Bar service times average just over 30 seconds on average, and most Italians finish their drink within a few minutes. That being said, there's nothing wrong with tourists taking a seat to leisurely enjoy an espresso while taking in the sights and sounds of Rome — just don't look for the locals to join you.
Planning a trip to Rome and want to explore the local food scene? Experts recommend enjoying fan favorites like Sant'Eustachio il Caffè, which boasts a secret recipe worthy of its higher prices. Nearby Tazza d'Oro is also famous for its espresso, served with a palate-cleaning glass of cold water in the tradition of southern Italy. For those looking for a fancier option than plain espresso, look for the "granita al caffè," similar to a sweet espresso slushie.