The Sitting Vs Standing Rule You Need To Be Aware Of When Having Coffee In Rome

Coffee has long been a quintessential part of Italian culture. Italians opened one of the first European coffeehouses in Venice in the 1600s, and the espresso machine made its debut in Turin in 1884. Today, 97% of Italians drink coffee every day (per Perfect Daily Grind) — with most enjoying multiple espressos throughout the day. This love coffee is always on full display in the country's capital city of Rome.

Bars (what others around the world might call cafés) are on just about every street corner in Rome; while most do serve alcohol at night, their primary offerings during the day include coffee, pastries, and other snacks. Many tourists may not be aware of the number-one rule to follow when visiting the city's coffee bars, however — sitting down to drink coffee is more expensive than standing up.

Bars will actually post two menu prices: banco (bar, or standing) and tavalo (sitting, or table service). Bar patrons are served quickly, then expected to hurriedly drink their espresso and be on their way, making room for the next customer. Table service patrons, on the other hand, will often pay double or triple for the luxury of sitting down and ordering from waitstaff.