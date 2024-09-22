The Differences Between Portuguese And Chinese Egg Tarts

Portuguese and Chinese egg tarts are both iconic pastries in their respective culture's cuisine. These small treats have a creamy, custard-like egg center baked in a pastry crust; and while these egg tarts are indeed very similar, they each have their own twist that makes them a cultural staple. Chinese egg tarts are actually a riff on Portuguese custard tarts, while the Portuguese tarts are their own invention dating back to 1200s — but both recipes are descendants of French and British custards.

The main difference between these two, aside from their origins, is whether they use puff pastry or classic pie crust and if the tops of the tarts are caramelized. Some of the ingredients remain the same between the two recipes but the amount of eggs and flavoring agents differ, which also accounts for why Chinese egg tarts are lighter in color than the Portuguese.