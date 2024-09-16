If You Think Green Salads Are Boring, Try Making A Sandwich With Them

Handheld salads stuffed into bread are great for packed lunches or any sort of eating on the go. Don't limit yourself to leaves, either, as more substantial salads with protein built in work just as well: Think Cobb salad, chef's salad with hard-boiled eggs and cold cuts, or even chicken Caesar salad. Chickpeas, kidney beans, tofu, eggs, and cheese can all add protein as well as flavor to the mix.

Prevent your salad sandwiches from getting soggy by using denser bread that can hold up to whatever dressing or condiments you put on. Rye, sourdough, and whole grain are good options, as are French bread, Vietnamese baguettes, and ciabatta. You can also hollow out the centers of submarine-style rolls to make them easier to fill without spilling over as soon as you take a bite. Toasting the bread helps with sogginess, too, as does putting down a solid layer of ingredients between the bread and the salad. This could be a slice of cheese or even a whole lettuce leaf.

Boost flavors with your usual sammie spreads like mayo and mustard, or jazz things up with hummus, pesto, or smashed avocado. Thicker, creamy dressings like ranch, blue cheese, or tahini will also keep the bread from getting mushy, versus runny varieties like Italian or vinaigrette. Finish your sandwich with traditional salad toppings like sunflower seeds, walnuts, or bacon bits for the added crunch factor and lunch is served.