How Long Does Canned Crab Last Once It's Been Opened?
Canned seafood ranks pretty high on the list of convenient foods. Already cooked and ready to use, it's easy to use these staples to prepare a quick meal or upgrade another dish like a salad or sandwich. However, while many tinned fish products are packaged in small containers that can be the perfect size for one serving, sometimes seafood like crab comes in larger cans. When you can't use it all up, it's important to immediately refrigerate any leftover crab and consume it within 48 hours. Also, be sure to check the label: Some cans of crab also require refrigeration even before opening.
When you're storing canned crab in the refrigerator, avoid one of the biggest food storage mistakes people make — storing it in the original can. Keeping the crab in the metal tin may degrade its flavor. Plus, cans aren't resealable, and if the delicate crab is left uncovered, it may absorb odors from other foods in the fridge. Instead, place the crab in an airtight container to preserve its flavor.
Additionally, when you're storing crab in the fridge, be sure to keep it as chilled as possible; the back of the refrigerator is the best option. And if you're unable to eat the remainder of the crab within two days, you can easily pop it in the freezer for 3 months. However, when it's thawed, the texture may not remain the same.
Tips and ideas for using canned crab meat
When you're choosing a can of crab meat, there are a few things to look for. First, think about what kind of crab you want. Dungeness and blue crabs are both sweet, though the latter can also be buttery. Meanwhile, snow crab meat may be a bit more briny, and stone crabs are known for their mild flavor that's reminiscent of other crustaceans like shrimp and lobster. Then, be sure to check the grade on the label. "Jumbo lump" and "lump crab" meat denote the largest pieces, while varieties like claw meat and "special" tend to be shredded more finely.
No matter which can you decide to buy, it's not uncommon for canned crab to take on a tinny flavor. However, it's easy to combat this. All you need to do is allow a little time for the crab to soak in some milk. Then, simply drain the milk off and continue to prepare your crabby meal.
While you can make dishes like crab cakes with canned crab, you may find that it's better suited to play a supporting role. Try tossing it into soups, stews, and sauces, or fold it into a creamy mac and cheese. You can also mix it with cheese and seasonings for a quick crab dip, gently mix it into eggs for an omelet, or use it as a filling for stuffed mushrooms or pastas. Plus, it's a great way to add a little pizzazz to side dishes and starters like pasta salads and bruschetta.