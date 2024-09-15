How Long Does Canned Crab Last Once It's Been Opened?

Canned seafood ranks pretty high on the list of convenient foods. Already cooked and ready to use, it's easy to use these staples to prepare a quick meal or upgrade another dish like a salad or sandwich. However, while many tinned fish products are packaged in small containers that can be the perfect size for one serving, sometimes seafood like crab comes in larger cans. When you can't use it all up, it's important to immediately refrigerate any leftover crab and consume it within 48 hours. Also, be sure to check the label: Some cans of crab also require refrigeration even before opening.

When you're storing canned crab in the refrigerator, avoid one of the biggest food storage mistakes people make — storing it in the original can. Keeping the crab in the metal tin may degrade its flavor. Plus, cans aren't resealable, and if the delicate crab is left uncovered, it may absorb odors from other foods in the fridge. Instead, place the crab in an airtight container to preserve its flavor.

Additionally, when you're storing crab in the fridge, be sure to keep it as chilled as possible; the back of the refrigerator is the best option. And if you're unable to eat the remainder of the crab within two days, you can easily pop it in the freezer for 3 months. However, when it's thawed, the texture may not remain the same.