Can You Store Opened Canned Goods In The Fridge?

Canned goods are great either eaten straight from the can or tossed into an easy meal. Sometimes you're left with a can half-full (or half-empty, depending on how you look at it), and you can't put the lid back on. So you wonder if you can just toss it into your fridge or not. The short answer is: Yes ... and no.

People make food storage mistakes all the time, but putting an open can in the fridge is perfectly safe, according to the USDA. However, that still doesn't mean it's the best idea. Although it's safe, it can alter the flavor or texture of your food, making it taste more metallic or tinny. After all, acidity affects the shelf-life of canned goods – but also how the food interacts with its metal container.

In recent years, concerns have risen over BPA in cans. The chemical Bisphenol A (BPA) is used in epoxy resins that coat the inside of cans, which prevents food from directly touching the metal surface of the container, according to the FDA. The tinny taste that occurs when you store cans in the fridge comes from acidity inside the can that can corrode the lining. Removing the leftovers from that original container will help prevent that metallic taste from developing.