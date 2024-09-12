Why You Should Wash Your Bananas After Buying Them

Yes, you should be washing your bananas. Wait, what? Bananas are one of the most commonly eaten fruits, with India producing the most by a landslide, but what most people don't know is that washing your bananas after coming home from the grocery store or farmers market has several benefits.

Just like with any other fruit or vegetable, washing your bananas is an important step to rid them of anything you wouldn't want in your body -– dirt, pesticides, illness-causing microbes, and even bugs. It might seem unnecessary due to the banana's thick peel that is discarded, but once you peel that banana or cut into it, those contaminants can reach the part of the banana you eat.

Because you typically don't know where all your produce has been, who and what has touched it from farm to your kitchen, it's best to wash all your produce, bananas included. You may even find that you have fewer pests in your kitchen as a result.