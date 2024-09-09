Ree Drummond Knows Exactly How To Prevent Meatloaf From Drying Out

Ree Drummond is known for creating comforting meals, so it's no surprise that she cooks her meatloaf in a very specific way. Typically a mixture of ground beef, breadcrumbs, and spices, served with some sort of tomato glaze, meatloaf is often looked down upon for its tendency to dry out when baked. While a good meatloaf offers savory flavors in a juicy bite, a dried-out loaf often finds itself stuck to the roof of your mouth.

In an episode of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," Drummond revealed her technique: after soaking basic white bread in whole milk for a "wonderful texture and a fabulous taste" and adding it to her ground beef and other ingredients, she reaches for bacon. The bacon not only helps the loaf hold its shape, but also lends its incredibly rich, meaty flavor. As it cooks atop the meatloaf, the bacon's flavor seeps out of each slice, imparting a crisp texture on the dish's exterior.