Ree Drummond Knows Exactly How To Prevent Meatloaf From Drying Out
Ree Drummond is known for creating comforting meals, so it's no surprise that she cooks her meatloaf in a very specific way. Typically a mixture of ground beef, breadcrumbs, and spices, served with some sort of tomato glaze, meatloaf is often looked down upon for its tendency to dry out when baked. While a good meatloaf offers savory flavors in a juicy bite, a dried-out loaf often finds itself stuck to the roof of your mouth.
In an episode of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," Drummond revealed her technique: after soaking basic white bread in whole milk for a "wonderful texture and a fabulous taste" and adding it to her ground beef and other ingredients, she reaches for bacon. The bacon not only helps the loaf hold its shape, but also lends its incredibly rich, meaty flavor. As it cooks atop the meatloaf, the bacon's flavor seeps out of each slice, imparting a crisp texture on the dish's exterior.
How to wrap your meatloaf in bacon
According to Ree Drummond, she forms two separate bacon-wrapped loaves on a broiler pan with a drip tray on top, so the meatloaf doesn't sit in grease as it cooks. Instead, the bacon allows the meatloaf to hold its form and retain its moisture. Though the popular chef wraps her homemade meatloaf in bacon, she doesn't completely surround each loaf. Rather, she lines her two loaves with bacon slices on the pan, tucking the ends on each side. But that's not the only way you can do it.
Other cooks line their loaf pans with bacon before placing the meat inside, then wrap the excess strips over the top. Some even weave the bacon into a lattice pattern before wrapping the basket-like structure around their loaves. Many also incorporate some sort of glaze to add even more moisture to their dish. Whatever method you choose, the important thing is to ensure that your bacon creates a tight chamber that holds in the delicious juices of your meat.