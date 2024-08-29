How To Turn Cottage Cheese Into A 2-Ingredient Alfredo Sauce

Short answer: yes. Although cottage cheese has a naturally curdled texture, blending it (like in our two-ingredient Alfredo) transforms the cheese into a smooth, creamy liquid just like traditional Alfredo sauce.

Cottage cheese is also packed with vitamins and nutrients that you might not find in a typical Alfredo sauce. A half cup serving of 2% milkfat cottage cheese has 12 grams of protein. It's high in calcium and is proven to support muscle development, gut health, and blood sugar control. The high water content and salt in cottage cheese can also help you maintain healthy hydration levels.

We recommend using fresh garlic cloves in your cottage cheese Alfredo sauce, but garlic powder works just as well. You can also add peas, broccoli, asparagus, or any steamed or roasted vegetable of your choosing for an added crunch and pop of color.

One of the best parts of this two-ingredient recipe is that there's no extra cooking or stove-time required. As soon as your pasta is done, you can put it right in a bowl with the cottage cheese Alfredo. The hot pasta will heat the sauce for you. This recipe is best served immediately, but you can still store it in the fridge and heat it up the next day, if you desire. Just make sure to save some leftover pasta water, adding a splash to the leftover sauce will help it loosen and stick to the noodles better.