How Many Slices Are In A 12-Inch Pizza?

It's Friday night and you're gearing up for an evening of binge-watching the latest season of your favorite Netflix show, pouring yourself a glass of wine, and indulging in one of life's greatest pleasures: pizza. While there are so many different types of pizza out there, it's no secret that New York pizza is considered the best in the United States, so props if that's where you're enjoying yours. As you open up the takeout menu (or, let's be real, scroll through your fave food delivery app), you may stop and wonder about the various pie sizes — and how many slices each one actually has. Because ... research.

For a solo night in, a 10-inch pie will be your best bet. It's usually listed as a small pie, and actually measures between eight and 10 inches. For these, they're usually cut into approximately six slices. A medium-sized pie, on the other hand, is your common 12-inch pizza, and while it's smaller than a 14-inch large, ordering two 12-inch pizzas will give you more food than ordering one large (thanks to the beauty of math). While every pizzeria may have its own cutting protocol, you can expect about eight slices from a 12-inch pizza, and ten slices from a 14-inch. A 16-inch extra-large pie can get you approximately 12 slices.