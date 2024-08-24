How Many Slices Are In A 12-Inch Pizza?
It's Friday night and you're gearing up for an evening of binge-watching the latest season of your favorite Netflix show, pouring yourself a glass of wine, and indulging in one of life's greatest pleasures: pizza. While there are so many different types of pizza out there, it's no secret that New York pizza is considered the best in the United States, so props if that's where you're enjoying yours. As you open up the takeout menu (or, let's be real, scroll through your fave food delivery app), you may stop and wonder about the various pie sizes — and how many slices each one actually has. Because ... research.
For a solo night in, a 10-inch pie will be your best bet. It's usually listed as a small pie, and actually measures between eight and 10 inches. For these, they're usually cut into approximately six slices. A medium-sized pie, on the other hand, is your common 12-inch pizza, and while it's smaller than a 14-inch large, ordering two 12-inch pizzas will give you more food than ordering one large (thanks to the beauty of math). While every pizzeria may have its own cutting protocol, you can expect about eight slices from a 12-inch pizza, and ten slices from a 14-inch. A 16-inch extra-large pie can get you approximately 12 slices.
How are pizzas measured and how much should you order?
A pizza is generally measured by its diameter (the length from one side of the pizza, straight through the center, and to the opposite side). When you see that a pie is a 12-inch, that means its diameter is 12 inches.
When throwing a pizza party, or just ordering some for yourself, knowing how big a pie is, along with how many guests and slices you'll want, are key to making sure you have enough — and some leftovers for yourself, of course. (Speaking of leftovers, when you reach into the refrigerator to grab a slice, you can try Domino's hack for microwaving leftover pizza to keep a crispy crust.)
Generally, the rule of thumb is that adults eat approximately three slices per person while children eat one to two. So depending on how many adults and children you're expecting to have, multiply that by how many slices you guess they'll eat, and order accordingly!