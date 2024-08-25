The Key Difference Between Himalayan Vs Sea Salt

Salt has been used to season and preserve food for centuries, and this magical union of sodium and chorine plays a key role in many biological functions. Long gone, however, are the days of American pantries primarily stocking a blue-and-white container of Morton's table salt — even Ina Garten refuses to use it. Shelves full of gourmet, artisanal salts can be any foodie's kryptonite, especially with manufacturers touting numerous health benefits of these specialty salts — particularly Himalayan salt and sea salt. So what's the difference?

When push comes to salty shove, any salt on the market is going to be at least 98% sodium chloride. From a nutritional standpoint, both Himalayan and sea salt contain small amounts of trace minerals, so the amount of salt used in a recipe is more important than the variety. The primary difference between these two salts is how they are produced. Pink Himalayan salt is mined from Pakistan's Khewra mine, while sea salt forms from the natural evaporation of ocean water.