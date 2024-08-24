Cooking Oil Is The Key To Starting Your Grill Without Lighter Fluid

While lighter fluid is often a staple at backyard barbecues, many grill masters — both professional and amateur — insist that relying on lighter fluid to start a grill imparts an unpleasant taste to the food. A bad-tasting result is particularly common when sufficient time isn't allowed for the lighter fluid to burn off from the coals before grilling food. In addition to flavor concerns, however, lighter fluid is extremely dangerous if accidentally ingested, and can have a negative impact on the environment. Despite the cautionary tales, lighter fluid continues to be a hot commodity. Just saying "no" to lighter fluid begs the question, however: How do you start a grill without it?

The answer lies in a common pantry staple found in just about every kitchen in America. Drizzling a paper towel with cooking oil is a simple, natural, and budget-friendly substitute for lighter fluid that will have those coals lit in no time. While plain vegetable oil is the most cost-effective ingredient to use (and is generally about half the cost per ounce of lighter fluid), any oil will work in a pinch. This method can be used in tandem with a chimney starter, but it also works when added directly to the bed of unlit charcoal. Simply nestle the paper towel in the charcoal, light, and watch as the fire spreads to the surrounding briquettes or lump pieces.