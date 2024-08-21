Did Alicia Silverstone Actually Eat Poisonous Fruit?

Actress Alicia Silverstone gave her fans a big scare after she appeared to eat a poisonous fruit, then disappeared — leaving her followers to wonder if she was okay. On Monday, August 19th, 2024, the star of the 1995 movie "Clueless" posted a TikTok video of herself in England, as she happened upon a shrub with small red fruits, which she noted looked very similar to cherry tomatoes. After pronouncing toe-mah-toe with a faux British accent, she divulged that while she had no idea what the fruit was, she'd already bitten into one. She pointed out that the foliage didn't look like tomato leaves before asking her viewers "What the heck is this?"

Next, she plucked one of the fruits from a bush growing behind a fenced yard — and then shockingly took another bite on camera. She compared it to tasting somewhat like a pepper, before stating the obvious: "I don't think you're supposed to eat this."

That turned out to be quite an understatement, as people were quick to point out that what she'd eaten was a Jerusalem cherry, a poisonous fruit that can cause severe gastrointestinal distress, and in some cases, even death (per Poison Info).

After leaving her concerned audience to worry and speculate for more than 24 hours, by late afternoon on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024, Silverstone resurfaced with a follow-up TikTok post. Accompanied by a photo of herself, she shared the simple yet cheeky caption: "Don't worry ... I didn't swallow."