The Salty Seasoning You Should Start Sprinkling On Scrambled Eggs
A breakfast staple, scrambled eggs are a quick and easy meal to make in the morning. However, if you want to give them a simple upgrade, look no further than your spice cabinet. Seasoning is just one of the many ways to make your scrambled eggs restaurant-quality, and monosodium glutamate (MSG) is a food additive that can take your dish from basic to wow-worthy. MSG adds complexity, all while amping up the natural flavors of the eggs without hiding them.
There are plenty of unfounded myths surrounding MSG, but it's an ingredient that has been deemed safe to consume. It is also a naturally occurring acid in many foods; aged cheeses, mushrooms, and even tomatoes contain MSG right off the vine.
Since MSG makes dishes so umami-rich, you don't need to add as much sodium when cooking with it. That means you should use a little less salt than usual when making scrambled eggs containing MSG. Shoot for a ratio of two parts salt to one part MSG for a balanced flavor. When making scrambled eggs specifically, a good rule of thumb is ⅛ teaspoon of MSG for every four eggs.
Other umami-enhancing ingredients for scrambled eggs
If you can't get enough of that salty flavor in your scrambled eggs, look beyond powdered MSG for more umami-packed ingredients. A splash of soy sauce enhances the eggs' richness with its fermented taste. Another soy ingredient, white miso, is delicious in scrambled eggs. Just dissolve a small dollop into water before adding it to the egg mixture to avoid clumps. For an Asian twist that is also spicy, reach for a jar of chili crisp. It typically includes some MSG, and is packed with umami flavors.
There are several options to amp up the umami in your scrambled eggs right in your spice cabinet. A sprinkling of onion powder will enhance the flavor while not changing the dish's appearance. Nutritional yeast will make the eggs a little more yellow, but its salty and rich flavor will have everyone asking what the secret ingredient is. And if you don't mind some earthy tastes, mushroom seasoning is brimming with natural umami notes.
Used sparingly, "fishy" ingredients can actually add a depth of saltiness to your scrambled eggs. Mash a few anchovy filets into melted butter for a hit of umami with a hint of seafood. You can also skip the whole filets and instead reach for fish sauce. A couple of dashes is all you need to amp up the flavor for breakfast. Or, add a sprinkling of dashi powder, which is a blend of seaweed and fish, to easily dress up those scrambled eggs.