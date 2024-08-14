The Salty Seasoning You Should Start Sprinkling On Scrambled Eggs

A breakfast staple, scrambled eggs are a quick and easy meal to make in the morning. However, if you want to give them a simple upgrade, look no further than your spice cabinet. Seasoning is just one of the many ways to make your scrambled eggs restaurant-quality, and monosodium glutamate (MSG) is a food additive that can take your dish from basic to wow-worthy. MSG adds complexity, all while amping up the natural flavors of the eggs without hiding them.

There are plenty of unfounded myths surrounding MSG, but it's an ingredient that has been deemed safe to consume. It is also a naturally occurring acid in many foods; aged cheeses, mushrooms, and even tomatoes contain MSG right off the vine.

Since MSG makes dishes so umami-rich, you don't need to add as much sodium when cooking with it. That means you should use a little less salt than usual when making scrambled eggs containing MSG. Shoot for a ratio of two parts salt to one part MSG for a balanced flavor. When making scrambled eggs specifically, a good rule of thumb is ⅛ teaspoon of MSG for every four eggs.