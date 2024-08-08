Turns Out, Martha Stewart And Kamala Harris Like To Drink Wine The Same Way

One is a successful entrepreneur, television personality, and self-made domestic goddess. The other is a former attorney general and senator, vice president, and nominee for president. However, one thing that Martha Stewart and Kamala Harris have in common has nothing to do with their boundary-breaking accomplishments and everything to do with their taste in beverages. As it turns out, they both like to drink their white wine served over ice. While opinions differ as to whether ice belongs in wine, both Stewart and Harris are firmly on the side of team chill.

While Martha Stewart is not a big-time drinker, she does appreciate a glass of wine (or two) with her dinner. Her hack for not letting the alcohol get to her head is to water it down with ice. As she told People, "I extend the glass quite a bit by the addition of ice cubes." In talking to the magazine about attitudes surrounding iced wine, she stated, "Nobody minds it anymore, even fine winemakers."

She should know, too, now that she's launched her own branded bottle of Chardonnay called Martha's Chard. Released by 19 Crimes, a division of Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, Stewart recommends enjoying her California wine "icy cold" from a chilled bottle or poured over ice cubes for a refreshing "summer drink" (per Instagram). As she told Stephen Colbert, she ices her alcohol specifically because "then you can get up and leave and not get too drunk" (per YouTube).