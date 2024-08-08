Turns Out, Martha Stewart And Kamala Harris Like To Drink Wine The Same Way
One is a successful entrepreneur, television personality, and self-made domestic goddess. The other is a former attorney general and senator, vice president, and nominee for president. However, one thing that Martha Stewart and Kamala Harris have in common has nothing to do with their boundary-breaking accomplishments and everything to do with their taste in beverages. As it turns out, they both like to drink their white wine served over ice. While opinions differ as to whether ice belongs in wine, both Stewart and Harris are firmly on the side of team chill.
While Martha Stewart is not a big-time drinker, she does appreciate a glass of wine (or two) with her dinner. Her hack for not letting the alcohol get to her head is to water it down with ice. As she told People, "I extend the glass quite a bit by the addition of ice cubes." In talking to the magazine about attitudes surrounding iced wine, she stated, "Nobody minds it anymore, even fine winemakers."
She should know, too, now that she's launched her own branded bottle of Chardonnay called Martha's Chard. Released by 19 Crimes, a division of Australia's Treasury Wine Estates, Stewart recommends enjoying her California wine "icy cold" from a chilled bottle or poured over ice cubes for a refreshing "summer drink" (per Instagram). As she told Stephen Colbert, she ices her alcohol specifically because "then you can get up and leave and not get too drunk" (per YouTube).
Why adding ice to wine is controversial
While Kamala Harris doesn't have her own wine named after her — at least not yet — she's an enthusiast all the same. Her love for wine was made official when, as California's senator, she became a member of the Congressional Wine Caucus — a bipartisan group which advocates for the winemaking industry. Her involvement is not surprising considering that California is the nation's largest wine producing state. Varietals of California wine, in fact, are some of her favorites, as revealed to Washingtonian magazine by the owners of Cork Wine Bar in Washington D.C. — where Harris has hosted parties and fundraisers. The magazine also shared that according to a bartender who once served her, she ordered her white wine along with a cup of ice, allowing her to add cubes to her glass as desired.
If you're wondering what's the big deal about having a preference for wine on the rocks, the controversy boils down to etiquette rules when dining out. Traditionally, wine is not meant to be consumed with ice, and some experts even consider that doing so ruins it. Aged and expensive wines in particular are thought to be marred by its addition, due to the dilution which can affect flavor, aroma, and texture.
On the other hand, ice can actually improve the taste of cheaper wines by hiding what the drink might be lacking. Martha's Chard falls into the budget-friendly category, with an average price of about $12 per bottle.
More ways to keep your wine cold
No stranger to chilly faux pas, Martha Stewart used iceberg chunks to chill her cocktail while on a Nordic cruise, angering environmentally-minded people across social media. Barring such extremes yet still bucking tradition, a 2022 survey by OnePoll showed that in America, old-school rules surrounding wine don't always apply. 43% of those surveyed admitted to adding ice to their wine.
While there are legitimate reasons why you should never leave white wine in the freezer, there are wines crafted specifically for ice. In a French trend known as a la piscine (meaning in the swimming pool), specially formulated white or rosé wines are made with a more robust profile. Served in glasses filled with ice, the concentrated beverage gets watered down to the right mix as the ice melts. Even Moët & Chandon has gotten in on the act with its Ice Impérial, the first Champagne created for serving with ice.
Nevertheless, some believe that the only proper method for keeping wine cold is to use a wine refrigerator or cellar. A classic ice bucket is also a tried and true way to chill your bottle. If you'd still rather have your drink on ice, large whiskey ice balls are a slower-melting alternative for less dilution. For the best of both worlds, non-melting ice cubes made of steel or silicone, or even frozen grapes will keep your drink cool but never melt, keeping wine nice and cold at full strength.