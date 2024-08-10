How Long Does It Take To Cook Tofu In The Air Fryer?
The air fryer can make light and crispy food with ease, and this even holds true when it comes to notoriously jiggly and wet tofu. A quick trip to the air fryer can create tofu that the pickiest of eaters will likely enjoy. As long as your air fryer is properly cleaned to create fresh-tasting food, it's also much easier to handle than pan or deep frying. There's less cleanup needed, it's a relatively hands-off process, and the tofu can take just under half an hour to cook.
To prepare tofu in the air fryer, press and marinate the bean curd before tossing it with a powdered starch. Cornstarch is easy to find and will absorb any extra moisture while giving the tofu a crunchy bite. However, you can also use arrowroot powder or even potato starch to create a crispy crust. Want an even more intense crunch? Sprinkling on a little bit of breadcrumbs will do the trick. No matter what you choose, heavily season your starch with salt, pepper, and spices to infuse the breading with flavor.
Once your tofu is all dressed up, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Put in the tofu, but don't overcrowd the basket, or you might not get a crispy exterior. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, shaking halfway through, and begin to check for signs of doneness at 10 minutes. The tofu is ready when the exterior starts to look crisp and the edges are a golden brown.
How to get the perfect tofu texture
The type of tofu you use is just as important as your cooking method. Available in a range of textures from silken to extra firm, each variety has its ideal uses. For the air fryer, stick with firm or extra firm tofu for the best texture, as anything softer will break apart during the breading and cooking process.
For a crispy coating and the better texture, you need to either press the bean curd or buy vacuum-packed firm tofu (which simply has to be drained and patted dry). To do this, you can use a store-bought press, or rig up your own system at home. For a DIY method, wrap the block of tofu in a clean kitchen towel and gently balance a weighty pan on top, or use a plate with heavy books on it.
There are also other methods of getting excess water out of tofu. Pouring boiling water on top of tofu may sound counterproductive, but the heat causes the curd to expel excess moisture, which can then be blotted away with a paper towel. Seasoning the boiling water with salt and other spices beforehand can infuse the bean curd with flavor, while changing it to a firmer consistency. You can also go the opposite route and freeze your tofu for a better texture. This causes the water inside to expand, creating a spongy texture after thawing and allowing you to easily squeeze moisture out with your hands.
How to marinate tofu before air frying
Tofu is ideal for soaking up the taste of marinades, which keeps the dish juicy and flavorful after a quick trip to the air fryer. Let tofu marinate for at least an hour, though overnight is ideal for more flavor. You can also meal prep tofu by tossing it in a marinade and storing it in the freezer for up to six months.
How you cut the tofu can impact how much of the marinade is absorbed. Cubes are great for tossing into things like stir-fry, but bigger slices are ideal as a main dish. Thicker pieces have less of a chance for the marinade to get all the way through, but if you prefer to cut it this way, just gently pierce the tofu with a fork in a few spots. In lieu of cutting, ripping the tofu apart into bite-size pieces can create uneven edges that get more crunchy in the air fryer.
When mixing everything up, skip the oil in your tofu marinade. Instead, use a salty base to really infuse it with bold flavor. Try soy sauce, miso paste, or even Worcestershire sauce (check the label to find fish-free vegetarian varieties if needed). Dress it up further with some acid, like citrus juice or vinegar, then finish it with a sprinkling of sweetener to help the tofu to caramelize, such as sugar or honey.