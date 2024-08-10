How Long Does It Take To Cook Tofu In The Air Fryer?

The air fryer can make light and crispy food with ease, and this even holds true when it comes to notoriously jiggly and wet tofu. A quick trip to the air fryer can create tofu that the pickiest of eaters will likely enjoy. As long as your air fryer is properly cleaned to create fresh-tasting food, it's also much easier to handle than pan or deep frying. There's less cleanup needed, it's a relatively hands-off process, and the tofu can take just under half an hour to cook.

To prepare tofu in the air fryer, press and marinate the bean curd before tossing it with a powdered starch. Cornstarch is easy to find and will absorb any extra moisture while giving the tofu a crunchy bite. However, you can also use arrowroot powder or even potato starch to create a crispy crust. Want an even more intense crunch? Sprinkling on a little bit of breadcrumbs will do the trick. No matter what you choose, heavily season your starch with salt, pepper, and spices to infuse the breading with flavor.

Once your tofu is all dressed up, preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Put in the tofu, but don't overcrowd the basket, or you might not get a crispy exterior. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes, shaking halfway through, and begin to check for signs of doneness at 10 minutes. The tofu is ready when the exterior starts to look crisp and the edges are a golden brown.