Whether you're choosing between whiskey and whisky, single-grain or single-malt, Irish or Japanese, one thing's for sure: Pairing the strong flavors of this dark spirit with food poses an interesting challenge. Scotch whisky, though often consumed as a digestif after a long meal, doesn't need to be served on its own to be fully appreciated, and can even be enhanced by a little cheese on the side.

John Montez, Assistant Manager of Education at Murray's Cheese, offered Food Republic expert advice on how to pair unpeated Scotch with the perfect cheese: "Unpeated Scotch, with its fruity and clean profile, is a versatile pairing partner for cheese. Most aged cheeses will pair well here, but I recommend a Danish blue." Danish blue cheese, also known as "Danablu," is relatively mild compared to other blue cheeses. Though inspired by French blues like Roquefort, the usage of cow's milk instead of sheep's milk lends it a flavor closer to that of an Italian gorgonzola.

"Danish blues are unique in flavor because they are made with homogenized milk," Montez explains. Homogenization breaks down the fat and proteins in milk into smaller particles, which can give the cheese more flavor thanks to a higher exposure to enzymes. "During the aging process," he continues, "this causes the development of spicy and fruity ketones. This pulls the fruitiness of the whiskey." Add in some apple slices and walnuts on the side, and you've got yourself a perfect pairing for before or after dinner.