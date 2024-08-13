The Best Cheese To Pair With Irish Whiskey
While wine may be the darling of the cheese pairing world, spirits and other high-percentage beverages can also be amplified when paired with the right type of curd. Irish whiskey is perfect for sipping with an assortment of cheeses on the side. With more cows than people, it makes sense that there are many delicious whiskey (not to be confused with whisky) varieties made on the Emerald Isle that naturally taste good with cheese.
Jameson Irish Whiskey, just one of many Irish whiskey options, is a great blended option for sipping and pairing with cheeses. "What we think of as classic Irish whiskeys are usually a blend of malted whiskey and other grains," says John Montez, Assistant Manager of Education at Murray's Cheese. "This gives a well-rounded flavor where no single type of grain stands out over others. Because of its clean flavor, it pairs well with savory bloomy rind cheeses like Camembert Fermier and Jasper Hill's Moses Sleeper [similar to brie]."
If you opt for single malt Irish whiskies, such as Bushmills, those are most delicious when served with a soft goat cheese because the rich texture and lemony taste highlights the sweet tones of the whiskey. For more toasty whiskeys, like Jameson Black Barrel aged in bourbon barrels, their smokiness is perfectly contrasted with earthy blue cheeses featuring hints of spice.
Pairing other Irish alcohols with cheeses
While Ireland may be most famous for its whiskey production, the Emerald Isle also makes other delicious spirits and brews. A pint of Guinness is a great beer to enjoy with a little bit of cheese on the side. Blue cheese holds up well to its boldness, so try something like roquefort or gorgonzola (the piccante kind, not the dolce variety which may be too mild).
Gin may not be the first drink that comes to mind when Ireland is mentioned, but the bold spirit is quite popular across the country. The fattiness of cheese can amplify gin's various flavors, such as juniper berries and citrus, so it's perfect for pairing. Try a floral type of cheese, such as Murray's Alp Blossom, to really bring out the gin's botanic notes. This variety is particularly delicious thanks to the flower petal-coated rind and umami-heavy paste. You can also opt for young goat cheese, such as chevre, to highlight the citrus tones in the gin.
Try an Irish cider, such as Bulmers (also known as Magners in all other countries), for a crisp and fruity sip to go with your cheese. Being a semi-sweet cider, it pairs beautifully with the sharp and creamy notes of cheddar. Look for vintage cheddar, which is any type that is aged more than a year. It has plenty of tanginess and umami flavors to balance out the sweetness of the cider.