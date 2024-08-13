The Best Cheese To Pair With Irish Whiskey

While wine may be the darling of the cheese pairing world, spirits and other high-percentage beverages can also be amplified when paired with the right type of curd. Irish whiskey is perfect for sipping with an assortment of cheeses on the side. With more cows than people, it makes sense that there are many delicious whiskey (not to be confused with whisky) varieties made on the Emerald Isle that naturally taste good with cheese.

Jameson Irish Whiskey, just one of many Irish whiskey options, is a great blended option for sipping and pairing with cheeses. "What we think of as classic Irish whiskeys are usually a blend of malted whiskey and other grains," says John Montez, Assistant Manager of Education at Murray's Cheese. "This gives a well-rounded flavor where no single type of grain stands out over others. Because of its clean flavor, it pairs well with savory bloomy rind cheeses like Camembert Fermier and Jasper Hill's Moses Sleeper [similar to brie]."

If you opt for single malt Irish whiskies, such as Bushmills, those are most delicious when served with a soft goat cheese because the rich texture and lemony taste highlights the sweet tones of the whiskey. For more toasty whiskeys, like Jameson Black Barrel aged in bourbon barrels, their smokiness is perfectly contrasted with earthy blue cheeses featuring hints of spice.