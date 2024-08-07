What Is A Busser's Role In A Restaurant?
Anyone can tell you what a restaurant server or cook does, but what about the busser, one of the unsung heroes of the industry? While some smaller restaurants may not employ bussers, many eateries across the United States do, particularly if the spot is a busy destination. The job of a busser is to support servers by ensuring that tables and the greater dining area are clean, both while guests are dining and after they have left, so preparation for the next seating goes smoothly.
Before diners arrive at their tables, bussers ensure that they are set with the proper utensils, napkins, and plates, as well as enough condiments and seasonings. During the meal, bussers may clear empty plates and glasses or refill water in place of servers. In some situations, bussers may also help with bringing meals to the table, particularly for large parties or during peak dining hours.
Once guests finish their meals, bussers ready the table for the next group by removing any dishes, utensils, and trash. They're also responsible for ensuring that the table is cleaned, which may involve spraying and wiping it down or, in some fine dining restaurants, using a tool called a crumber to sweep crumbs off of table linens. Additionally, bussers may sometimes be responsible for rearranging tables in order to accommodate different party sizes.
Many skills are needed to be a good busser
Since bussing tables is an entry-level job, applicants needn't have any special certifications. In fact, long before Bobby Flay became the celebrity chef he is today, he entered the restaurant industry as a busser at just 17 years old. If you have your sights set on working your way up through the ranks at a restaurant, bussing is one way to get a foot in the door and potentially wind up benefiting from on-the-job training in the kitchen.
What you do need to be a great busser? First and foremost, impeccable customer service skills. Paying close attention to diners' needs is key, as is ensuring that tables are quickly cleaned and set to create a seamless dining experience for guests. And that keen ability to provide service extends to working in harmony with others in the restaurant, from the hosts to the servers. After all, the term "busboy" (now often referred to as the more inclusive title of "busser") came from the term "omnibus." Meaning for "for all" in Latin, omnibus refers to the fact that the busser role supports all of the restaurant staff.
Finally, a certain level of energy and endurance is important for bussing tables. The job requires near-constant physical activity, often at a fast pace. Needless to say, good bussers know their stuff, so don't stack your plates or pick up the napkin you dropped — the busser will take care of those, without interrupting the restaurant's workflow.