What Is A Busser's Role In A Restaurant?

Anyone can tell you what a restaurant server or cook does, but what about the busser, one of the unsung heroes of the industry? While some smaller restaurants may not employ bussers, many eateries across the United States do, particularly if the spot is a busy destination. The job of a busser is to support servers by ensuring that tables and the greater dining area are clean, both while guests are dining and after they have left, so preparation for the next seating goes smoothly.

Before diners arrive at their tables, bussers ensure that they are set with the proper utensils, napkins, and plates, as well as enough condiments and seasonings. During the meal, bussers may clear empty plates and glasses or refill water in place of servers. In some situations, bussers may also help with bringing meals to the table, particularly for large parties or during peak dining hours.

Once guests finish their meals, bussers ready the table for the next group by removing any dishes, utensils, and trash. They're also responsible for ensuring that the table is cleaned, which may involve spraying and wiping it down or, in some fine dining restaurants, using a tool called a crumber to sweep crumbs off of table linens. Additionally, bussers may sometimes be responsible for rearranging tables in order to accommodate different party sizes.