Olympic Swimmers From China Are Blaming Hotel Hamburgers For Positive Steroid Test

Doping has been the dark cloud over Olympic organizations for years. Ever since the 2014 Sochi Olympics, when Russian athletes were revealed to be part of a massive state-sponsored doping program, national and international anti-doping associations have sprouted up to prevent steroid usage from tainting the world of prestige sports.

One continued subject of scrutiny has been China, whose Olympic athletes have faced several doping accusations over the past few years. The most recent involved drug tests taken in 2022, in which two prominent Chinese swimmers tested positive for trace amounts of the anabolic steroid metandienone. Though these results and the inquiries that followed remained largely under wraps until this week, the report concluded that the source was likely contamination.

More specifically, the Chinese Olympians claim that they unintentionally consumed the steroids via hamburgers. Chinese authorities conducted an investigation after the positive drug tests, eventually blaming food served at a hotel restaurant. But the exact location was not specified, and not everyone is 100% sold on this explanation.