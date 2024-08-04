How Long Does Better Than Bouillon Last Once Opened?
Better Than Bouillon is a pantry staple amongst amateur home cooks and pros alike, and it certainly lives up to its name. Created with a concentrated base of vegetables and meats, these salty pastes make for an excellent alternative to powdered bouillon due to a more complex flavor. However, since Better Than Bouillon has to be refrigerated after opening, it isn't quite as long-lasting as those bouillon cubes you might have in your kitchen cabinet.
According to the manufacturer, Better Than Bouillon has a shelf life of two years, which starts on the day it is jarred and sealed. Check the lid of your jar to find out its best-by date (not to be confused with sell-by or use-by dates). Once opened, the product should continue to be safe to eat up to the two year mark. Though it may darken in color during storage, this is a natural change, and it's still safe to cook with.
Even though Better Than Bouillon won't last through the apocalypse like powdered bouillon will, it easily outlasts boxed broth, which is only safe to use for about four or five days after opening. Beyond its long shelf life, this product has many fans because of its ultra-umami flavor. Each variety contains plenty of glutamates, the amino acids that add a savory taste to ingredients like fermented foods, aged cheeses, and soy sauce. This blend of amino acids leads to a richer flavor in the bouillon paste, and then in the final dish overall.
How to use Better Than Bouillon
Despite Better Than Bouillon safely lasting for years, you can almost guarantee you won't have it sitting around for that long. The brand offers over 20 varieties of concentrates, ranging from staples like chicken and beef to more stand-out flavors like lobster and mushroom. These bouillon pastes are lower in sodium than boxed broth or powdered bouillon, so you don't have to worry about salt overload. You're in control of your final dish's flavor, so add a little Better Than Bouillon at a time to your recipe until you achieve the right saltiness.
Better Than Bouillon can easily be mixed with water and used in place of broth or stock in any desired recipe, which is its most popular use. This includes dishes like soups, stews, and chilis, of course, or you can get creative and use a dab to dress up build-your-own noodle jars. If you also find your sauces and gravies lacking, try a small spoonful of Better Than Bouillon to add a salty and savory depth.
These concentrates are also excellent for cooking starches, in place of plain old water. Ingredients that easily soak up flavor, such as rice, pasta, or potatoes (even if they're instant mashed potatoes you're upgrading), can benefit from being infused with flavor from the inside out.