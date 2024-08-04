How Long Does Better Than Bouillon Last Once Opened?

Better Than Bouillon is a pantry staple amongst amateur home cooks and pros alike, and it certainly lives up to its name. Created with a concentrated base of vegetables and meats, these salty pastes make for an excellent alternative to powdered bouillon due to a more complex flavor. However, since Better Than Bouillon has to be refrigerated after opening, it isn't quite as long-lasting as those bouillon cubes you might have in your kitchen cabinet.

According to the manufacturer, Better Than Bouillon has a shelf life of two years, which starts on the day it is jarred and sealed. Check the lid of your jar to find out its best-by date (not to be confused with sell-by or use-by dates). Once opened, the product should continue to be safe to eat up to the two year mark. Though it may darken in color during storage, this is a natural change, and it's still safe to cook with.

Even though Better Than Bouillon won't last through the apocalypse like powdered bouillon will, it easily outlasts boxed broth, which is only safe to use for about four or five days after opening. Beyond its long shelf life, this product has many fans because of its ultra-umami flavor. Each variety contains plenty of glutamates, the amino acids that add a savory taste to ingredients like fermented foods, aged cheeses, and soy sauce. This blend of amino acids leads to a richer flavor in the bouillon paste, and then in the final dish overall.