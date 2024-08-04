The $777 Burger Gordon Ramsay Tried (And Loved)

If you've got money burning a hole in your pocket, you can always do like Gordon Ramsay and spend it on one of the world's most expensive burgers. That's what the chef-turned-TV-star did on the 2020 "City Slickers" episode of his series "American Road Trip." Ramsay took co-hosts Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix to Burger Brasserie at the Bally's resort in Las Vegas to try its accurately named 777 burger.

Ramsay joined head chef Karl Krebs in his kitchen to help cook and assemble one of the pricey burgers. The rich patty was made from marbled American Wagyu beef, which the chef revealed was formed from a blend of rib-eye cap and chuck. The grilled meat was then topped with aged American goat's cheese, crispy pancetta, sliced lobster, two pieces of foie gras, arugula, and finished with a generous splash of 100-year-old balsamic vinegar. To wash down the lavish meal, (and contribute to its extravagant price), it came served with a bottle of Dom Pérignon Rosé. Ramsay's guests' opinions differed as to the upscale champagne that accompanied the burger. D'Acampo described it as cultured while Sirieix considered it "sacrilege" (via YouTube).

Despite the exorbitant menu items geared towards Sin City's high rollers, Burger Brasserie closed in 2022. Bally's has since rebranded as Horseshoe Las Vegas, and the former home of the burger restaurant is now the location of Guy Fieri's Flavortown Sports Kitchen. The costliest burger at Fieri's spot will set you back by a more moderate $27.99.