Why Not Swirling Your Whiskey Before Tasting Is A Big Mistake

Swirling a glass of whiskey is not just for show — it turns out it actually serves a real purpose. You can tell a lot about what is going on in that glass before you even take a sip, according to experts Anna Axster and Wendelin von Schroder, co-founders of Lodestar Whiskey.

"People swirl whiskey to look at its 'legs,'" they explained. When you swirl whiskey (or Scotch and bourbon), it sends the spirit up the sides of the glass. The trails created as those droplets fall back down are known as the legs. "Higher ABV means less water and therefore more viscosity, making the whiskey drip down the glass slower after a swirl," the experts added. On the other hand, a young, lower alcohol whiskey would have lots of legs that flow down very quickly. This is important because, similarly to wine, the ABV hints at the taste.

If you want to sip whiskey like a seasoned professional, look at more than just the legs, but at the color and texture too, so you are engaging more of your senses. As well, swirling also helps release aromatic compounds in the air, making it easier to get a full sense of what that whiskey smells like. Smell accounts for a huge part of how humans perceive a given taste, so this is another important step to help you appreciate all the facets of this spirit.