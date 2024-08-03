Pro Tips For Cooking Lobster And Shrimp On The Grill

Don't be scared, throw some shrimp — and lobster — on the barbie. The aromatic smoke and a hint of bittersweet char will highlight the sweetness of the succulent meat. The high heat may be intimidating for some cooks preparing the delicacies, but that's no reason to avoid grilling. The shellfish is easier to prepare than you think, especially when you heed the hard-won tips of an expert.

To get the best possible results, Food Republic spoke to executive chef Victoriano Lopez at La Mar Cocina Peruana. The San Francisco chef is all about sea-to-table cooking, and his technique for prepping and grilling lobster and shrimp doesn't disappoint. First, however, he starts with a piece of shopping advice. "I suggest using jumbo shrimp as they will be much easier to manage on the grill," he said. He also uses whole lobsters. If that makes you squeamish, follow Ina Garten's advice for humanely cooking lobsters.

Once you've got your main ingredients handled, he suggests splitting the lobsters in half vertically, from head to tail, with a sharp knife. Then, Lopez recommends cleaning the insides, seasoning everything with salt and pepper, and placing the shellfish on the grill shell-side down to cook. You can take a similar approach to shrimp, too, butterflying them or simply cutting along the backs before using a toothpick trick to devein them. Leave the jumbo crustaceans in their shells, as they protect against heat and bring out their oceanic flavor.