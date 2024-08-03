Pro Tips For Cooking Lobster And Shrimp On The Grill
Don't be scared, throw some shrimp — and lobster — on the barbie. The aromatic smoke and a hint of bittersweet char will highlight the sweetness of the succulent meat. The high heat may be intimidating for some cooks preparing the delicacies, but that's no reason to avoid grilling. The shellfish is easier to prepare than you think, especially when you heed the hard-won tips of an expert.
To get the best possible results, Food Republic spoke to executive chef Victoriano Lopez at La Mar Cocina Peruana. The San Francisco chef is all about sea-to-table cooking, and his technique for prepping and grilling lobster and shrimp doesn't disappoint. First, however, he starts with a piece of shopping advice. "I suggest using jumbo shrimp as they will be much easier to manage on the grill," he said. He also uses whole lobsters. If that makes you squeamish, follow Ina Garten's advice for humanely cooking lobsters.
Once you've got your main ingredients handled, he suggests splitting the lobsters in half vertically, from head to tail, with a sharp knife. Then, Lopez recommends cleaning the insides, seasoning everything with salt and pepper, and placing the shellfish on the grill shell-side down to cook. You can take a similar approach to shrimp, too, butterflying them or simply cutting along the backs before using a toothpick trick to devein them. Leave the jumbo crustaceans in their shells, as they protect against heat and bring out their oceanic flavor.
Adding flavor and succulence to grilled shellfish
You can keep the seasonings nice and simple, but executive chef Victoriano Lopez suggests a few added flourishes. When grilling and serving his crustaceans, he pulls out fresh herbs and kitchen staples. "For added flavor, I suggest clarifying butter with chili and using that as a glaze over the lobster meat," he explained, adding the same can be done to the shrimp meat. "Top it with chopped parsley or another sauce of your choice and enjoy."
To make an infused clarified butter, melt butter in a pan to encourage the water content to evaporate and the milk solids to separate. Then, strain out the solids using a cheesecloth and add toasted chilis and any other aromatics to the butter as it cools. You'll be left with a fat with a much higher smoke point — an ideal match for the high temperatures of the grill.
As for cooking tips, since the shells hold those sweet juices and buttery glaze, do not flip lobsters while they cook. You'll also want to closely monitor lobster and shrimp as the shells turn bright orange-red and the meat becomes opaque. These are visual cues that the meat should be plucked from the grates before becoming rubbery. That should take anywhere from five to 10 minutes over medium-high heat for lobster. Shrimp will take about five to seven minutes; you can feel free to flip them during this time if you haven't added a glaze.
Shortcuts for easy grilling
To make the process even easier, you can load your shrimp onto skewers before you cook. This is Bobby Flay's trick to keep food from falling through the grates while you grill, and it's especially handy when working with shrimp. Although you're better off with the biggest possible shrimp, a handful of skewers will make it easier to maneuver whatever size you're working with. This savvy move will also allow for easier flipping and serving over the heat.
When it comes to lobster, separate the claws from the body before cooking. The heavy claws may need more time on the grill, so you can plan to start cooking them before the rest of the body, so everything finishes at the same time. To really speed things along, you can crack open the pincers slightly to allow in more heat, but the juices will seep out.
After cooking, don't overlook a final bonus that comes from grilling shellfish. In addition to concentrating on drawing out a rich seafood flavor in the flesh, you'll also end up with a pile of caramelized shells. Hold onto them as they're a shortcut to a powerful and nuanced seafood stock. Not only will you imbue your next chowder with hints of lobster and shrimp, but you'll also capture that lingering smoky char. Now, your flames will not only take mea to the next level but future culinary projects, too.