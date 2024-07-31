The Tangy Ingredient Bobby Flay Adds To His Coleslaw
Chef and television star Bobby Flay may be the king of barbecue, but that also means he knows how to cook up some delicious sides to accompany his grilled mains. And there's no dish more classic for a cookout than coleslaw. Creamy and crunchy, it's hard to beat this refreshing side. However, Flay has a surprising add-in to amp up his slaw (and it also happens to be the Pioneer Woman's secret macaroni and cheese ingredient): dry mustard.
With a sharp flavor and a dash of heat, dry mustard (made from ground yellow mustard seeds) should not be confused with other types of mustard, which are typically condiments. Flay adds one tablespoon of dry mustard for each head of cabbage used in his slaw (per Food Network). Try it in this traditional coleslaw recipe, reducing the amount of dry mustard to half a tablespoon. The result is a nearly horseradish-like kick in each bite, balanced out with the creamy dressing.
When making your coleslaw sauce, let it sit for about 10 minutes to allow the full flavor of the dry mustard to develop. If you find yourself out of dry mustard, you can grind your own using yellow mustard seeds (just avoid black or brown as they are too intense for this use). You can also add in a dash of Dijon mustard – roughly one tablespoon replaces one teaspoon of dry mustard for that same zippy flavor but with less heat.
Other spices to add to your next batch of coleslaw
Not adding enough seasonings to your dish is one of the most common mistakes made when preparing coleslaw. While having a rich dressing and crunchy cabbage is great, sprinkling in some spices can really create a depth of flavor. Besides dry mustard, Bobby Flay adds a dose of celery salt to his slaw, amping up the vegetal taste of the dish. Another deliciously earthy option is some white pepper, or a sprinkling of onion and garlic powders (in addition to or in place of the fresh versions).
Coleslaw doesn't have to only be creamy and cool in flavor. Spooning in hot seasonings can result in a sweet and spicy dressing that is perfectly balanced. Try a hint of cayenne to start things off, or opt for creole seasoning if you're making a Southern main dish. A little chili powder can round out your slaw, and don't forget to use chipotle powder specifically if you want a smoky kick.
Putting in whole spices can break up the monotony of the slaw's pale appearance and add in a nice crunch. Try using whole yellow mustard seeds and caraway seeds for a Reuben-esque taste or a sprinkling of poppy seeds to create some nuttiness. No matter which variety you use, don't forget to dry toast the spices before adding them to amplify taste and texture.
