The Tangy Ingredient Bobby Flay Adds To His Coleslaw

Chef and television star Bobby Flay may be the king of barbecue, but that also means he knows how to cook up some delicious sides to accompany his grilled mains. And there's no dish more classic for a cookout than coleslaw. Creamy and crunchy, it's hard to beat this refreshing side. However, Flay has a surprising add-in to amp up his slaw (and it also happens to be the Pioneer Woman's secret macaroni and cheese ingredient): dry mustard.

With a sharp flavor and a dash of heat, dry mustard (made from ground yellow mustard seeds) should not be confused with other types of mustard, which are typically condiments. Flay adds one tablespoon of dry mustard for each head of cabbage used in his slaw (per Food Network). Try it in this traditional coleslaw recipe, reducing the amount of dry mustard to half a tablespoon. The result is a nearly horseradish-like kick in each bite, balanced out with the creamy dressing.

When making your coleslaw sauce, let it sit for about 10 minutes to allow the full flavor of the dry mustard to develop. If you find yourself out of dry mustard, you can grind your own using yellow mustard seeds (just avoid black or brown as they are too intense for this use). You can also add in a dash of Dijon mustard – roughly one tablespoon replaces one teaspoon of dry mustard for that same zippy flavor but with less heat.