How Is Decanting Different With Whiskey Vs Wine?

For those who are new to the term, decanting means pouring a liquid from one container to another. In many cases, aficionados decant wine or whiskey by tipping their bottles into a glass or crystal vessel of their choice.

The point of this practice can vary depending on the alcohol. Doing so can encourage oxidation, which impacts the aromas or tasting notes in your glass, or it might be a tactic to draw eyes to your latest crystalware purchase. Each beverage has its own reaction to decanting, however — begging the question of how pouring whiskey differs from wine. Food Republic asked experts Anna Axster and Wendelin von Schroder, co-founders of Lodestar Whiskey, to weigh in.

"Whiskey isn't as reactive to oxygen as wine, so its flavor stays pretty much the same whether you keep it in a decanter or the original bottle," they explained. In other words, while oenophiles (aka wine connoisseurs) let their grapes aerate to improve the taste or smell, whiskey lovers, for the most part, don't. Decanting the grain alcohol is instead usually done for more aesthetic reasons and storage purposes — not to expose it to air.