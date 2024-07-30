Ever Wonder Why Decaf Coffee Tastes So Different From Regular Blends?

Some people find decaf coffee to have a smoother taste than regular coffee. More often than not, however, coffee lovers are not a fan of the decaf variety. People often peg the taste of decaf as astringent, which is rarely a desirable descriptive for a mug of morning brew. Others call it stale, and some go as far as branding it fake or damaged.

Decaf coffee is made by removing the majority of the caffeine from regular, un-roasted coffee beans. A few factors may be at play affecting the taste difference in a cup of decaf versus a regular cup of joe, and the most likely contributor is how this process is achieved. There are several different caffeine extraction methods, and the most common and cost-effective from a manufacturing standpoint uses solvents like ethyl acetate or methylene chloride. While they are safe, such chemicals are typically what is responsible for the taste differences. Adding to that, when solvents are used, some compounds that are responsible for the flavor may also be removed from the bean along with the caffeine.

The roasting step is also a taste making factor. Roasting decaf coffee beans is a bit like Goldilocks in that it's hard to get just right. The beans are vulnerable to being over-roasted, which can contribute to a more bitter and burnt taste than regular blends have. Conversely, the beans are also at risk of being under-roasted, which results in a milder flavor.