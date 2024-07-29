The Unexpected Country That Drinks The Most Coffee

Whether you enjoy a daily cappuccino or latte – or prefer your coffee nitro, cold brew, or iced – this little black drink is ubiquitous. From Mexico to Japan, people love their joe, and it's an affair that has been going on for hundreds of years. But which country has been really carrying the torch for this caffeinated cuppa?

Though Brazil is the country that produces the most coffee in the world, it only comes in second in terms of national coffee consumption. In fact, it's the United States that drinks the most coffee in the world — around 146 billion cups per year. The average American drinks three cups of coffee per day, just below the FDA-recommended daily maximum in terms of caffeine content — which is four or five cups, just to be clear.

But in terms of per capita coffee consumption, Americans barely even rank. While Americans consume around nine pounds of coffee per person every year, this only puts them in 25th place. Coming in at number one is Finland – where the average person consumes up to eight cups of coffee per day.