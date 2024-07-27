What Does It Mean To Order A Drink 'Down'?

Learning how to order with confidence at a bar is a rite of passage for many. Yet somehow, no matter how much you study or how frequently you chat with your bartender, there's always more to discover. One word to add to your lexicon is "down."

If you're wondering if this term relates to ordering a drink "up," you'd be on the right track. Despite sounding like opposites, asking for your drink "up" or "down" actually sends similar signals to your bartender. Ordering a cocktail down indicates you'd like it shaken over ice and strained into a glass, much like ordering liquor "straight up" or just "up" does. The difference between these terms comes down to the particular glassware.

Drinks served down get poured into rocks or old fashioned glasses, rather than wine or cocktail glasses with stems. You can see this contrast when looking at a Sazerac and a martini, the former being a cocktail served down and the latter served up. The whiskey-heavy drink arrives in a short cup, whereas the James Bond favorite is served in a martini glass or a coupe.