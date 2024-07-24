Ever Wonder Why Plastic Milk Jugs Have Indents?

Perhaps you traced your finger around the circular indent on the milk jug at the dinner table as a child. Maybe you've never even noticed it. Or, perhaps you have but never gave it a second thought — milk jugs just have them, and they always have and probably always will. But what exactly is the purpose of that uniform round depression you find on the side, no matter its brand, volume size, or the percentage of fat on the inside?

Some people believe that the inverted dimple will pop out when the milk has spoiled because bacteria are present. While a plastic jug can and will bloat from gas buildup from microbes, this theory is actually false (though other factors, such as altitude changes or freezing the milk, can also cause expansion and swelling). Non-harmful bacteria can similarly cause containers to bulge out, while some spoilage pathogens may not — rendering it a flawed and ineffective design if that were the intention.

The main purpose of the indentation is to save money while not sacrificing aesthetics. Jug manufacturers were aiming to create a container that was stable and still looked good when filled with milk (i.e., no bulges). And from a business perspective, they wanted to use as little material as possible, as shaving off even just fractions of a millimeter can save serious dough on a mass production scale. The solution, per a patent from 1998, was to stamp a small circular indent into the plastic.