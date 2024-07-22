How Long Does It Take To Cook Meatloaf In The Air Fryer?

Meatloaf is hearty, filling, and easy to adapt to whatever ingredients you have on hand. However, making it in your oven may require a full hour of cooking time, not including preheating, for a comfort meal that can leave your kitchen uncomfortably hot. Luckily, making the crispiest meatloaf ever — in half the time it takes to cook in the oven — is one of your air fryer's many hidden talents.

For recipes that require about a pound of ground meat, it will take about 20 to 25 minutes to cook in a preheated air fryer at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. A meatloaf that uses two pounds of meat will take around 35 minutes to cook in your air fryer at the same temperature. Remember to brush on your ketchup glaze before the last 10 minutes of cooking, just as you would when using your oven. Or, try a bacon jam glaze or one of our other favorite ingredients to upgrade your homemade meatloaf. The cooking time may vary depending on your recipe, the thickness of your meatloaf, and your air fryer model. If you're using beef or pork, cook your meatloaf to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit, or heat to 165 degrees Fahrenheit if you're using ground chicken or turkey.