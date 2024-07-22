The Best Tofu To Use When Grilling
Most people know that tofu — a centuries-old, nutrient-dense block of condensed soy milk processed like cheese — is a versatile meat-free protein source that can be used in stir-fries, scrambles, and salads. But what about grilling? Can tofu really stand up to the barbecue? The answer is yes — when you use extra firm tofu.
What sets extra firm tofu apart from other varieties such as silken and plain old firm tofu is that the soy milk curds in the former are packed more closely together. That's why it has a more robust and substantial bite and also why extra firm tofu can stand up to grilling, while less firm options may crumble and fall apart.
Even after picking the best tofu for the grill, there are some additional important tips to follow to get the most out of your grilled tofu, from removing as much water as possible from the block, to using the right grill temperature.
How to remove water from tofu
Removing water from your extra firm tofu before grilling is key for a few reasons. First, a marinade will better infuse and saturate the tofu if you remove any extra moisture first. And just because you're opting for a non-meat dish doesn't mean you can't demand flavor!
Secondly, when grilling tofu, you aren't looking to add hydration, unlike if you were making a sauce with the soy protein. Finally, it's important to note that although extra firm tofu has less water than a less firm variety, it's still somewhat moist, and removing the water will help you slice it without the protein losing its shape.
When it comes to how to do this, the easiest method may be to simply press the block in between a dish towel. You can stack any number of kitchen items atop the towel to add weight to help release the water, from a heavy cookbook to a pan or a sturdy bowl. Half an hour is the length of time you'll need to remove as much water as possible from your extra firm tofu and prepare it for grilling. You can also try freezing your tofu to remove water if you have the time, but note that cold tofu won't absorb marinade well, so ultimately you don't want to grill the protein cold.
Tips for slicing and grilling your tofu
You'll want to grill large, hefty pieces of extra firm tofu so they don't fall in between the grates. Try slicing the drained tofu longwise into thick strips, or you can grill the entire block if you prefer. Another option is to use kebab skewers to keep everything intact.
Cleaning the grill is the next important step to ensuring your grilling experience is a success. Even if you have the best drained extra firm tofu in the world, it can still get stuck to the grates if they aren't cleaned. First, preheat the grill to loosen the remnants of your last grilling session, then scrub it with a brush.
Once your grill is clean, oil the grates to further prevent sticking. Then, add your marinated tofu. Oil-based mixtures aren't recommended since oil and water don't mix. But a soy sauce-based marinade works well because it absorbs quickly into the tofu. Even easier would be to soak your tofu in barbecue sauce. Meanwhile, a hot marinade will absorb most quickly into tofu. You can allow the protein to bathe in the flavor for up to 24 hours, but 30 minutes is enough if you're short on time.
The last step is grilling your soy-based protein wth the right amount of heat, at a suggested range of 375-450 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature will produce the kind of grilled tofu people will be talking about later: crispy on the outside, and chewy on the inside.