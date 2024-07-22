The Best Tofu To Use When Grilling

Most people know that tofu — a centuries-old, nutrient-dense block of condensed soy milk processed like cheese — is a versatile meat-free protein source that can be used in stir-fries, scrambles, and salads. But what about grilling? Can tofu really stand up to the barbecue? The answer is yes — when you use extra firm tofu.

What sets extra firm tofu apart from other varieties such as silken and plain old firm tofu is that the soy milk curds in the former are packed more closely together. That's why it has a more robust and substantial bite and also why extra firm tofu can stand up to grilling, while less firm options may crumble and fall apart.

Even after picking the best tofu for the grill, there are some additional important tips to follow to get the most out of your grilled tofu, from removing as much water as possible from the block, to using the right grill temperature.