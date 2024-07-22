Coca-Cola And Peanuts Are A Snack Combo Rooted In Southern Tradition

From the great plains of Texas to the rolling mountains of North Carolina, the combination of Coca-Cola and peanuts is celebrated as the ultimate on-the-go snack. Although, once you go further north to around Virginia and Maryland, you're unlikely to find locals who partake in this sweet and salty regional tradition. All you need to do is combine a bottle of cola (glass preferred) with some salted roasted peanuts. Once you take a sip, you'll have a beverage and nibble all in one.

The origins of combining Coca-Cola and peanuts are fuzzy, but it seems to have become a blue-collar staple in the 1920s across the "grits belt" of the southeastern United States. Each gulp contains a little sweet cola, some salty peanuts, and a refreshingly fizzy tang. The saltiness from the peanut seasoning actually cuts through the cloyingly sugary soda, allowing the drink's other flavor notes to really shine.

Many Southerners have fond childhood memories of enjoying a bottle of cola with peanuts poured inside as an after-school treat, on trips to sports events, or afternoons at the beach. The soda slakes your thirst, the satisfying crunch of peanuts feels like a snack, and the saltiness can replenish electrolytes in that hot southern weather.