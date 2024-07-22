The Plastic Fruit Cup Hack That Makes Meal-Prepping More Convenient

After finishing the last bites of a cup of mandarin oranges or peaches, you probably put the plastic container in the recycling bin and move on with the day. But what if we told you that you're missing out on a surprisingly simple meal prep hack? You can hold on to and repurpose your fruit cups to store chips, pretzels, crackers, popcorn, and so much more.

The opening at the top of your plastic container is roughly the same width as the opening of a wide-mouth mason jar, which means the two can fit flush together and create not one but two chambers to hold ingredients. To do so, refill the plastic cup with a handful of granola or another crunchy ingredient of your choice. Then, place a wide-mouth metal lid over the plastic cup to act as a divider between the glass and the plastic. You'll want to have the metal side facing down, and the white interior of the lid facing up toward you. Pinch the metal lid and the plastic cup together and flip the whole thing upside down to fit over your wide-mouth mason jar.

Use a metal ring to twist them tight and seal the whole contraption together. Now, you have a mason jar hack to make a snack cup, similar to those you've seen at the grocery store, to pair pretzel chips or granola with hummus or yogurt. The lid will keep the liquids in place and protect dry ingredients from moisture.