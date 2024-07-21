Why Is Canned Chicken Pink?

Canned chicken is one of those shelf-stable items that serves as a quick and easy bite while taking up little of your pantry's coveted real estate. It's a tried and true staple most people have on hand for those nights they just don't feel like cooking, or to serve as a simple snack to eat straight from the can. At some point or another, however, you may have pulled back the lid and thought it was a can of salmon for a split second. If that not-so-appetizing shade of pink that tends to tinge canned chicken has ever given you pause, you're not alone.

Pink chicken is synonymous with raw chicken — and we've been conditioned from a young age to avoid it like the plague because, let's face it, a bad bout of food poisoning can feel just like a plague. Fortunately, the same rules do not apply to chicken in a can. According to the USDA, not only is canned chicken with a pink hue safe to consume, but thanks to science, it's perfectly normal.

Upon opening the can, you will see some pink, which is caused by chemical changes during the cooking process. A protein in the chicken's muscle tissue, myoglobin, is responsible for the color. Traces of hemoglobin in the tissue and even just the age of the bird can make the meat look pink. This color will slowly fade over 10 to 15 minutes as the chicken is exposed to oxygen.